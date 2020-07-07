iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Shares Up 6.9%

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) shot up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $45.43 and last traded at $44.33, 10,902,520 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 66% from the average session volume of 31,803,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.46.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.18.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 134.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

