Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Scor (SCRYY)

6/30/2020 – Scor was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “SCOR ADR is in the reinsurance business. “

6/30/2020 – Scor was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/23/2020 – Scor was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “SCOR ADR is in the reinsurance business. “

6/23/2020 – Scor is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/4/2020 – Scor was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCRYY opened at $2.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.19. The company has a quick ratio of 8.21, a current ratio of 8.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Scor Se has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $4.45.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter. Scor had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 7.21%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Scor Se will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

SCOR SE provides life and non-life reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life segments. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, agriculture risks, and alternative solutions; business solutions; business ventures and partnerships; and direct insurance products on a business-to-business basis.

