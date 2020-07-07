Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (GLPEY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (OTCMKTS: GLPEY) in the last few weeks:

7/1/2020 – GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Galp Energia SGPS SA is an energy company engaged in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It is also engaged in refining and marketing of oil products, natural gas marketing and sales and power generation. Galp Energia offers products within the following groups: motor fuels, natural gas, LPG, bitumen, chemicals and lubricants. The Company also offers gas appliances for cooking, heating or lighting. Galp Energia SGPS SA is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal. “

6/24/2020 – GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

6/23/2020 – GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Galp Energia SGPS SA is an energy company engaged in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It is also engaged in refining and marketing of oil products, natural gas marketing and sales and power generation. Galp Energia offers products within the following groups: motor fuels, natural gas, LPG, bitumen, chemicals and lubricants. The Company also offers gas appliances for cooking, heating or lighting. Galp Energia SGPS SA is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal. “

6/17/2020 – GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Galp Energia SGPS SA is an energy company engaged in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It is also engaged in refining and marketing of oil products, natural gas marketing and sales and power generation. Galp Energia offers products within the following groups: motor fuels, natural gas, LPG, bitumen, chemicals and lubricants. The Company also offers gas appliances for cooking, heating or lighting. Galp Energia SGPS SA is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal. “

6/15/2020 – GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

5/22/2020 – GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

5/15/2020 – GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

GLPEY opened at $5.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.51. GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $8.83.

GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter. GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 0.88%. Sell-side analysts predict that GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as oil and natural gas integrated operator worldwide. It explores, develops, and produces hydrocarbons in approximately 50 projects with proved, probable, and possible reserves of 755 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company also engages in the refining, retail, and wholesale marketing of oil products; operation of oil products storage and transportation infrastructure; and operation of 1,459 service stations in Portugal, Spain, and Africa.

