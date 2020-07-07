Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Red Door Wealth Management LLC

Red Door Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $323,111,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,893,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,026,138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,827,922 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 131.7% during the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 6,573,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,251,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736,364 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7,255.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,285,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,695 shares during the period. Finally, Nippon Life Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $196,257,000. 43.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of QQQ traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $258.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,009,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,616,056. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $164.93 and a 12-month high of $258.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $238.81 and its 200 day moving average is $218.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.424 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.