Intuit Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.53 (NASDAQ:INTU)

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of 0.53 per share by the software maker on Monday, July 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th.

Intuit has a dividend payout ratio of 29.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Intuit to earn $6.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.9%.

INTU opened at $309.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.08, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $289.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $272.99. Intuit has a twelve month low of $187.68 and a twelve month high of $314.14.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 19.50%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.10, for a total value of $98,100.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,042. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.09, for a total transaction of $5,167,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,717,618.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INTU. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “” rating and set a $320.00 price target (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intuit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.00.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

