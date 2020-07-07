Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) is Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Red Door Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,921 shares during the period. Intel makes up about 2.1% of Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $2,966,694,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 45.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,226,298 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,122,927,000 after buying an additional 12,217,997 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,391,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,852,495,000 after buying an additional 8,659,315 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth $73,141,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 2,208.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,181,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $250,286,000 after buying an additional 4,000,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $419,886.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,124,799.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,410 shares of company stock worth $3,411,259. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $55.00 price target on Intel and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Intel from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Intel from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.44.

Shares of INTC traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.32. 1,137,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,013,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.52. The company has a market capitalization of $250.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.78.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

