Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Holdings Boosted by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 10.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,844 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,351 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 65.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.61 on Tuesday, hitting $58.93. 556,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,013,444. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $250.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 billion. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intel news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,658,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $419,886.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,799.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,410 shares of company stock valued at $3,411,259 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. ThinkEquity began coverage on Intel in a report on Monday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on Intel from $52.50 to $51.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (down previously from $71.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.44.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

