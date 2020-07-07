Insights Network (INSTAR) Trading Down 20.3% Over Last Week

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. Insights Network has a market capitalization of $2.92 million and approximately $20,282.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insights Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0148 or 0.00000160 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Bancor Network and Bibox. In the last week, Insights Network has traded 20.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Insights Network Token Profile

Insights Network is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. Insights Network’s total supply is 251,161,074 tokens and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 tokens. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken . The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network . Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork

Buying and Selling Insights Network

Insights Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insights Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insights Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

