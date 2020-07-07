Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Short Interest Down 57.4% in June

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 438,300 shares, a decrease of 57.4% from the June 15th total of 1,030,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 363,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IMVT shares. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immunovant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Immunovant to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Immunovant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.38.

Get Immunovant alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Immunovant during the first quarter valued at $2,794,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the first quarter valued at about $186,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Immunovant by 1,917.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 19,176 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Immunovant by 67.1% in the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 842,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,113,000 after purchasing an additional 338,346 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the first quarter valued at about $3,891,000. Institutional investors own 19.49% of the company’s stock.

IMVT stock opened at $24.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.45. Immunovant has a one year low of $8.34 and a one year high of $29.96.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. Analysts predict that Immunovant will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody targeting the neonatal Fc receptor, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and graves' ophthalmopathy.

Further Reading: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.