Huobi Token (HT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $146.01 Million

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. Huobi Token has a market cap of $904.81 million and approximately $146.01 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One Huobi Token token can currently be bought for approximately $4.16 or 0.00044853 BTC on exchanges including DDEX, LBank, Bibox and Huobi.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001481 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 60.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $459.39 or 0.04956115 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002822 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00054342 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00017782 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00032344 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002191 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Huobi Token Profile

Huobi Token (CRYPTO:HT) is a token. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 217,637,531 tokens. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro . The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal . The official website for Huobi Token is www.hbg.com

Huobi Token Token Trading

Huobi Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, DDEX, Huobi, Gate.io and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

