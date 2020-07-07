Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) Shares Purchased by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 836.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,430 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HII. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 131.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HII stock opened at $173.11 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $184.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.39. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a 1-year low of $147.14 and a 1-year high of $279.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by ($0.29). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 18.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HII shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $284.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $213.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.89.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, Director Philip M. Bilden acquired 526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $190.00 per share, with a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 3,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.59, for a total value of $611,938.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,778,338.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 4,183 shares of company stock worth $800,704 in the last ninety days. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

