Humaniq Price Hits $0.0046 (HMQ)

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 7th. One Humaniq token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, Mercatox and YoBit. Humaniq has a total market cap of $860,947.27 and $43,431.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Humaniq has traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Humaniq Profile

Humaniq’s launch date was December 11th, 2016. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Humaniq is humaniq.com . The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Humaniq Token Trading

Humaniq can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, YoBit, Upbit, Bittrex and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humaniq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Humaniq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

