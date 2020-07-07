HOQU (HQX) Price Hits $0.0018 on Exchanges

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. Over the last week, HOQU has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. HOQU has a total market capitalization of $309,225.38 and $1.72 million worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HOQU token can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Cobinhood, Hotbit and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010801 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $185.28 or 0.02002922 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00178684 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00060576 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000774 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000189 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00111470 BTC.

HOQU Profile

HOQU’s launch date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for HOQU is blog.hoqu.io . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io

Buying and Selling HOQU

HOQU can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), BitForex, Cobinhood, HitBTC, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOQU should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HOQU using one of the exchanges listed above.

