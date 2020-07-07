Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hikma Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $27.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.64 and its 200 day moving average is $26.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.44. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $19.75 and a one year high of $42.00.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment manufactures, markets, and sells generic injectable products for therapeutic categories, including oncology and anti-viral products to hospitals.

