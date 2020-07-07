HedgeTrade Reaches Market Cap of $413.64 Million (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 7th. One HedgeTrade token can now be purchased for approximately $1.44 or 0.00015484 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and CoinTiger. During the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. HedgeTrade has a market capitalization of $413.64 million and approximately $392,954.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00009186 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005109 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000507 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001776 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00031637 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About HedgeTrade

HEDG is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2015. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 288,208,798 tokens. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com . HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

