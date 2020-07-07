Harmony (ONE) Trading 23.8% Higher Over Last Week

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 7th. In the last seven days, Harmony has traded up 23.8% against the dollar. Harmony has a market capitalization of $34.82 million and approximately $7.57 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harmony token can now be purchased for $0.0056 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance and Binance DEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001456 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00044657 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 60.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $468.59 or 0.05062766 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002783 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00017929 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00053772 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00032138 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002176 BTC.

About Harmony

Harmony is a token. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 12,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,255,461,110 tokens. Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops

Harmony Token Trading

Harmony can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harmony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

