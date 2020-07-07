Hansa Biopharma (OTCMKTS:HNSBF) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Outperform

Hansa Biopharma (OTCMKTS:HNSBF) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Hansa Biopharma AB (publ), a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunomodulatory treatments for enabling transplantations and rare immunoglobulin G (IgG)-mediated autoimmune conditions, transplant rejection, and cancer using its proprietary enzyme technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate is Imlifidase, an IgG-degrading enzyme of Streptococcus pyogenes (IdeS), an antibody cleaving enzyme for enabling kidney transplantations in sensitized patients, as well as for anti-GBM antibody disease and Guillain Barré syndrome.

