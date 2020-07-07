Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY)

Equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ALLY. Compass Point upped their price target on Ally Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Stephens upped their price target on Ally Financial from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Nomura Securities lowered their price target on Ally Financial from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Nomura lowered their price target on Ally Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Ally Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.82.

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $20.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.62. Ally Financial has a 1-year low of $10.22 and a 1-year high of $35.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.44.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 16.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ally Financial will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mayree C. Clark purchased 15,000 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $213,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,790. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ally Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,525,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,308,000 after acquiring an additional 127,626 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Ally Financial by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,969,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,565,000 after acquiring an additional 680,283 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Ally Financial by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,919,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,413,000 after acquiring an additional 788,270 shares during the period. Magnolia Group LLC raised its stake in Ally Financial by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 5,283,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,248,000 after acquiring an additional 569,900 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $142,640,000. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

