Global Cryptocurrency (GCC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $463.00

Global Cryptocurrency (CURRENCY:GCC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 7th. During the last seven days, Global Cryptocurrency has traded 23.5% lower against the dollar. Global Cryptocurrency has a market capitalization of $1.64 million and $463.00 worth of Global Cryptocurrency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Global Cryptocurrency coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.43 or 0.00469196 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00013474 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000870 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003421 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003332 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005654 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000437 BTC.

About Global Cryptocurrency

Global Cryptocurrency (CRYPTO:GCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2015. Global Cryptocurrency’s total supply is 1,657,729,396 coins and its circulating supply is 1,267,482,828 coins. Global Cryptocurrency’s official message board is www.thegcccoin.com/community . Global Cryptocurrency’s official Twitter account is @GuccioneCoinGCC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Global Cryptocurrency is /r/GCCProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Global Cryptocurrency’s official website is www.thegcccoin.com

Global Cryptocurrency Coin Trading

Global Cryptocurrency can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Cryptocurrency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Cryptocurrency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Global Cryptocurrency using one of the exchanges listed above.

