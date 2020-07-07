GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Position Cut by Red Door Wealth Management LLC

Red Door Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,126 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,378 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GSK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 381,787 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,940,000 after purchasing an additional 49,263 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 31,550 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,013 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the period. 12.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GSK. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

GSK traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.32. 25,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,846,068. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a one year low of $31.43 and a one year high of $48.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.30.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $11.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.95 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 43.97%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.472 per share. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 58.68%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

