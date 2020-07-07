Gexan Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,363.00 (GEX)

Gexan (CURRENCY:GEX) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 7th. One Gexan coin can currently be purchased for $0.0069 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and P2PB2B. In the last seven days, Gexan has traded up 12.1% against the US dollar. Gexan has a total market capitalization of $18,131.92 and approximately $1,363.00 worth of Gexan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.91 or 0.00755345 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00034379 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $191.56 or 0.02069658 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00016294 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00159260 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00176817 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00008686 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,239.20 or 0.99822178 BTC.

About Gexan

Gexan (CRYPTO:GEX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the PHI2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2019. Gexan's total supply is 2,923,741 coins and its circulating supply is 2,612,051 coins. Gexan's official website is gexan.io . Gexan's official message board is medium.com/@gexanlottery .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Gexan Coin Trading

Gexan can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gexan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gexan should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gexan using one of the exchanges listed above.

