Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wedbush

Equities research analysts at Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GBIO. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Generation Bio in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Generation Bio in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:GBIO opened at $19.56 on Tuesday. Generation Bio has a twelve month low of $18.51 and a twelve month high of $24.90.

In other news, insider James E. Flynn bought 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,275,000.00.

About Generation Bio

Generation Bio Co develops gene therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases. It focuses in the areas of liver, eye, muscle, and brain disorders. Generation Bio Co was formerly known as Torus Therapeutics, Inc and changed its name to Generation Bio Co in November 2017. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

