General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Purchased by Red Door Wealth Management LLC

Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,012 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Hawaii boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 6,054 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,715 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 13.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

GD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet raised shares of General Dynamics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Argus decreased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $199.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $190.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.21.

Shares of NYSE:GD traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $148.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,524. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.88. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $100.55 and a 1-year high of $193.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.34.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($0.03). General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 3rd will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

Featured Article: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.