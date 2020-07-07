FY2024 EPS Estimates for Dominion Energy Inc Decreased by KeyCorp (NYSE:D)

Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for Dominion Energy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 6th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $4.69 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on D. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.13.

D opened at $73.59 on Tuesday. Dominion Energy has a 1-year low of $57.79 and a 1-year high of $90.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $69.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 14.1% in the second quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 32,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after buying an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 9.4% in the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 756.5% in the second quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 27,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 24,194 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 11.2% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at about $234,000. Institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 88.68%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

