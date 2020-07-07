FujiCoin (FJC) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

FujiCoin (CURRENCY:FJC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. During the last week, FujiCoin has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. FujiCoin has a total market capitalization of $261,874.61 and $3.00 worth of FujiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FujiCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9,250.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.84 or 0.02560247 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $236.49 or 0.02556450 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.42 or 0.00469379 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00013493 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.35 or 0.00695668 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00065478 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.18 or 0.00585718 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00015669 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About FujiCoin

FJC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2017. FujiCoin’s total supply is 2,831,839,336 coins. FujiCoin’s official website is www.fujicoin.org . FujiCoin’s official Twitter account is @fujicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FujiCoin

FujiCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FujiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FujiCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FujiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

