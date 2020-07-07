Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €84.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) has been assigned a €84.00 ($94.38) price target by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.28% from the stock’s previous close.

FME has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €95.00 ($106.74) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €88.25 ($99.16) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank set a €100.00 ($112.36) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($78.65) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($78.65) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €81.84 ($91.96).

FME stock opened at €78.30 ($87.98) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.85. The company has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion and a PE ratio of 19.42. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €53.50 ($60.11) and a 12-month high of €81.10 ($91.12). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €75.89 and its 200 day moving average price is €69.32.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

