Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €82.50 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) has been assigned a €82.50 ($92.70) target price by Warburg Research in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on FME. Independent Research set a €79.00 ($88.76) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €88.25 ($99.16) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($78.65) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group set a €95.00 ($106.74) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €100.00 ($112.36) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €81.84 ($91.96).

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

ETR:FME opened at €78.30 ($87.98) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €75.89 and its 200-day moving average is €69.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.85, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.91. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €53.50 ($60.11) and a 52 week high of €81.10 ($91.12). The firm has a market cap of $22.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.42.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Read More: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.