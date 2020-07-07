Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Short Interest Up 12.1% in June

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the June 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. FMR LLC owned 8.12% of Flanigan’s Enterprises worth $3,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

BDL stock opened at $15.20 on Tuesday. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $23.35.

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 26th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.13 million during the quarter.

About Flanigan’s Enterprises

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. It operates through Package Stores and Restaurants segments. The company operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food service.

