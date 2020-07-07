First PREMIER Bank Trims Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

First PREMIER Bank cut its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,533 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp comprises approximately 1.1% of First PREMIER Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.89.

USB traded down $1.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.82. 2,827,980 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,936,411. The stock has a market cap of $54.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.16. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $61.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.40.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 23.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

