First PREMIER Bank Sells 726 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

First PREMIER Bank cut its holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 726 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Citigroup by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 6,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 57,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on C shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 target price (down from $81.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.29.

Shares of C stock traded down $1.33 on Tuesday, hitting $50.64. 507,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,706,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Citigroup Inc has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $83.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.82.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. Citigroup had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

