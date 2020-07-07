First PREMIER Bank Sells 1,560 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

First PREMIER Bank decreased its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,672 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CVS. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,665,010,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $955,672,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 744.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,974,728 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $815,313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,674,728 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,645,844 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,224,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 468.4% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,042,981 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $224,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507,659 shares during the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.14 per share, with a total value of $315,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,265.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $405,210.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,817 shares in the company, valued at $313,105. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CVS traded down $0.62 on Tuesday, hitting $64.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,887,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,655,155. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.70. CVS Health Corp has a 52-week low of $52.04 and a 52-week high of $77.03. The stock has a market cap of $83.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.76.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $66.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVS. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.35.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.