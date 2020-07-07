First PREMIER Bank Sells 1,316 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

First PREMIER Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 1.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the period. Duke Energy comprises about 2.9% of First PREMIER Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $6,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in Duke Energy by 127.1% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DUK. Barclays lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Duke Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.43.

Shares of DUK traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.45. 148,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,783,140. The company has a market capitalization of $60.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.29. Duke Energy Corp has a one year low of $62.13 and a one year high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 15.17%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.70%.

In other news, SVP Harry K. Sideris sold 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $103,339.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,946.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $126,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,615.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,549 shares of company stock valued at $293,126. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

