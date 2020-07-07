First PREMIER Bank Raises Stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

First PREMIER Bank raised its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 1.9% of First PREMIER Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,987 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 325 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 659 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on Mastercard from $370.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mastercard from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Mastercard from $332.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Mastercard from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.85.

In related news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 40,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.58, for a total transaction of $12,137,996.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,377 shares in the company, valued at $32,490,132.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total value of $1,285,835.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,196.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 389,704 shares of company stock valued at $117,141,215 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $304.85. The company had a trading volume of 129,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,879,140. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $299.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $291.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Inc has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

