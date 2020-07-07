First PREMIER Bank Purchases 300 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $436,000. Watchman Group Inc. bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Wealth Alliance bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Chevron by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 447,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,986,000 after buying an additional 91,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 17,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX traded down $0.97 on Tuesday, reaching $87.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,557,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,781,590. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.88, a P/E/G ratio of 65.41 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $127.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.46.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.46 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Chevron from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Independent Research downgraded Chevron to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target (down from $150.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.55.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

