First PREMIER Bank Purchases 2,190 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

First PREMIER Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,092,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,123,000 after buying an additional 193,016 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,488,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,506,000 after buying an additional 92,175 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $12,854,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,470,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 459,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,063,000 after purchasing an additional 43,269 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.56. 63,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,616. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.08. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.34 and a fifty-two week high of $77.95.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

