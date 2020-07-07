First PREMIER Bank Has $265,000 Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 171,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,403,000 after purchasing an additional 7,753 shares during the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 59,171 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $69,310,000 after purchasing an additional 21,186 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $3,349,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 90,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $187.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.47.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded down $2.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.81. 959,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,567,176. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.08 and a 12 month high of $184.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 33.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

