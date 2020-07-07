First PREMIER Bank Has $2.02 Million Holdings in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth $27,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth $30,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 43.5% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (down from $64.00) on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, March 20th. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.86.

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.19. 325,232 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,336,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.36. Coca-Cola Co has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $60.13. The stock has a market cap of $193.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.54.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

In other news, SVP Lisa Chang purchased 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.74 per share, with a total value of $77,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,307.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

