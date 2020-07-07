First PREMIER Bank Grows Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,640,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,019,000 after buying an additional 235,492 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,806,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,379,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 43,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,021,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ERn Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 71.1% during the first quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $317.06. 139,609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,332,502. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $220.28 and a 12 month high of $340.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $307.52 and its 200-day moving average is $302.72.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

