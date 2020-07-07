First PREMIER Bank Grows Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

First PREMIER Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up about 1.6% of First PREMIER Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $3,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 588.9% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,947,000.

VHT traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $197.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,364. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $138.11 and a 12-month high of $198.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $192.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.19.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

