First PREMIER Bank Buys 271 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 4.2% of First PREMIER Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 4.0% in the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,776 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,579,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.9% in the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 25,525 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,312,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at $547,000. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2.1% in the second quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 1,467 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 764,159 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $278,763,000 after acquiring an additional 10,070 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Apple from $285.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Apple from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.90.

AAPL traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $375.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,185,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,116,364. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.58 and a fifty-two week high of $372.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,578.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $338.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.42.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

