First PREMIER Bank Acquires 390 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 48.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,080.0% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 43.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

QQQ traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $258.66. 1,929,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,616,056. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $238.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.44. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $164.93 and a fifty-two week high of $258.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.424 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.