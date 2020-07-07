First PREMIER Bank Acquires 2,568 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,634 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 192.1% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 18,697 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 12,297 shares during the period. Valueworks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 38,994.5% during the 4th quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 1,788,575 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,000 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,941,988 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $774,578,000 after acquiring an additional 502,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,515,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, June 5th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Sunday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price objective on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.44.

In other news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,658,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $167,547.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,709 shares in the company, valued at $4,571,620.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 56,410 shares of company stock valued at $3,411,259. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.73 on Tuesday, hitting $58.81. The stock had a trading volume of 503,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,013,444. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.52. The stock has a market cap of $250.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

