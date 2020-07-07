Fantasy Sports (DFS) Price Down 10.7% This Week

Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 7th. Fantasy Sports has a total market capitalization of $29,337.28 and $2.00 worth of Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Fantasy Sports has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar. One Fantasy Sports token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cat.Ex, P2PB2B and Coindeal.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001456 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00044657 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 60.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $468.59 or 0.05062766 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002783 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00017929 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00053772 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00032138 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Fantasy Sports Profile

Fantasy Sports (CRYPTO:DFS) is a token. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,532,031 tokens. The Reddit community for Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken . Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Fantasy Sports is www.digitalfantasysports.com

Buying and Selling Fantasy Sports

Fantasy Sports can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, Cat.Ex and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantasy Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantasy Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fantasy Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

