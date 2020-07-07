Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Position Reduced by EWG Elevate Inc.

EWG Elevate Inc. cut its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,132 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 105,111 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $21,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 11,601 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,881,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its stake in Facebook by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 235,449 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $48,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Facebook by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 324,399 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $66,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. 65.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $253.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.50.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.60, for a total transaction of $42,796.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,296.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.21, for a total transaction of $2,950,926.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,076 shares of company stock valued at $14,963,286. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $4.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $245.26. The stock had a trading volume of 17,881,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,685,386. The firm has a market cap of $696.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $245.19.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

