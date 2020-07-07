Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $186.15 Million

Analysts expect that Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) will report sales of $186.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Exterran’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $179.00 million and the highest is $193.30 million. Exterran posted sales of $390.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Exterran will report full year sales of $796.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $791.00 million to $802.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $822.70 million, with estimates ranging from $819.00 million to $826.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Exterran.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The energy company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $210.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.00 million. Exterran had a negative return on equity of 8.61% and a negative net margin of 9.80%.

EXTN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Exterran from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exterran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Exterran to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Exterran during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exterran by 101.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,350 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Exterran in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Exterran in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Exterran during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EXTN opened at $5.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $175.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.99. Exterran has a 52-week low of $3.24 and a 52-week high of $14.89.

Exterran Company Profile

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

