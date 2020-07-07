Expanse Trading 190.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (EXP)

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded 160.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 7th. Over the last week, Expanse has traded 190.7% higher against the US dollar. Expanse has a market capitalization of $1.38 million and approximately $6,627.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Expanse coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0735 or 0.00000794 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Expanse alerts:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Expanse Profile

Expanse (EXP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Expanse is forum.expanse.tech . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Buying and Selling Expanse

Expanse can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Expanse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Expanse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Expanse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.