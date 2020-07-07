EWG Elevate Inc. Takes Position in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 44,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIV. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Proequities Inc. acquired a new stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter.

DIV stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.85. The stock had a trading volume of 4,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,493. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $24.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.06.

