EWG Elevate Inc. Takes $871,000 Position in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA)

EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 98,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UA. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the 1st quarter valued at $79,717,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,271,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,741,000 after purchasing an additional 212,159 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,959,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,810,000 after purchasing an additional 96,422 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,372,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at $40,472,000. 32.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UA traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.83. The company had a trading volume of 3,517,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,202,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.70. Under Armour Inc has a one year low of $6.37 and a one year high of $24.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.03.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.18). Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $930.24 million during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UA shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Under Armour to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Under Armour to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. B. Riley raised Under Armour to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Under Armour in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Under Armour has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.70.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

