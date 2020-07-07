EWG Elevate Inc. Sells 3,357 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

EWG Elevate Inc. cut its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,357 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,357 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,571 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Winning Points Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 3,967 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Loop Capital cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Imperial Capital reissued a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.44.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $114.86. 4,802,096 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,648,307. The company has a market capitalization of $204.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.78.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

