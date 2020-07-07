EWG Elevate Inc. Raises Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

EWG Elevate Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,453 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 2.9% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 75.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,893,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,026,138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,827,922 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth about $323,111,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 131.7% during the first quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 6,573,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,251,598,000 after buying an additional 3,736,364 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 33.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,371,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $451,522,000 after buying an additional 598,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,267,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $431,819,000 after buying an additional 266,982 shares in the last quarter. 43.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QQQ stock traded up $0.82 on Tuesday, hitting $259.21. 23,208,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,616,056. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $164.93 and a twelve month high of $258.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $238.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.424 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

